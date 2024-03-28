News & Insights

S.Korea Feb factory output rises most in six months, retail sales drop

March 28, 2024 — 07:00 pm EDT

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory production rose in February by the fastest pace in six months, while retail sales dropped, official data showed on Friday.

The industrial output index rose 3.1% in February on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, after a fall of 1.5% in January, according to Statistics Korea.

That was faster than a gain of 0.5% tipped in a Reuters survey of economists and the fastest monthly rise since August.

Retail sales fell 3.1%, after a rise of 1.0% in the previous month, marking the biggest drop since July.

