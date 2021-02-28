US Markets

S.Korea Feb exports extend growth on strong chip, auto demand

Joori Roh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

By Joori Roh

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded for a fourth straight month in February on continued growth in memory chip and car sales, underpinning the trade-led recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Exports jumped 9.5% from a year earlier to $44.81 billion in February, government data showed on Monday, slower than 11.4% growth in January but matching the 9.5% increase forecast by 12 economists in a Reuters survey.

Average daily exports, however, surged 26.4% year-on-year, the sharpest in over three years, when eliminating the impact from a three-day drop in working days due to the nation's Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is considered a bellwether for global trade.

Shipments of semiconductors, the country's top export, jumped 13.2% year-on-year and for an eighth consecutive month, while those of cars, petrochemicals and bio-health products surged 47%, 22.4% and 62.5%, respectively.

Of the nation's 15 major export items, shipments of 11 items increased last month.

By destination, those to China, the United States and the European Union soared 26.5%, 7.9% and 48.2% each.

Meanwhile, data also showed imports grew 13.9% to $42.11 billion, beating forecasts for a 12.3% jump.

The trade surplus shrank to $2.71 billion from $3.76 billion a month ago.

South Korea's financial markets are closed on Monday due to a public holiday and will resume trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

