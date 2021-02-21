S.Korea Feb 1-20 exports expand 16.7% y/y, underpinning recovery

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of February expanded 16.7% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, faster than a 10.5% rise during the Jan. 1-20 period, underpinning the trade-led recovery.

By destination, exports to China, the United States and the European Union soared 32.7%, 14% and 53.6%, respectively.

Per-day exports, however, jumped 29.2% year-on-year, as there were 1.5 fewer working days than the comparable period of 2020 due to the nation's Lunar New Year holiday.

Imports also jumped 24.1%, much sharper than a 2.4% rise in Jan. 1-20, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $1.21 billion for the period.

Full-month data for February will be released on March 1.

