S.Korea Feb 1-10 exports surge 69.1% y/y on strong global demand, chip and auto sales

Contributors
product Reuters
shipments of semiconductors Reuters
cars Reuters
mobile phones expanded Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, driven by a sales boost in major exporting products and strong overseas demand.

By destination, those to China, the United States and the European Union soared 65.7%, 91.4% and 126.1% each.

When eliminating the calendar effect, exports rose 39.3%. There were 1.5 more working days in Feb. 1-10 from the comparable period of 2020.

Meanwhile, data also showed imports jumped 71.9% during the period.

In Jan. 1-10, exports and imports tumbled 15.5% and 22.3%, respectively.

Feb. 1-20 preliminary trade data will be released on Feb. 22 and data for the full month will be released on March 1.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More