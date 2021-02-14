S.Korea Feb 1-10 exports surge 69.1% y/y on strong global demand, chip and auto sales

By destination, those to China, the United States and the European Union soared 65.7%, 91.4% and 126.1% each.

When eliminating the calendar effect, exports rose 39.3%. There were 1.5 more working days in Feb. 1-10 from the comparable period of 2020.

Meanwhile, data also showed imports jumped 71.9% during the period.

In Jan. 1-10, exports and imports tumbled 15.5% and 22.3%, respectively.

Feb. 1-20 preliminary trade data will be released on Feb. 22 and data for the full month will be released on March 1.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.