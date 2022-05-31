S.Korea exports growth accelerates in May, China curbs hurt

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports grew at a faster pace in May than a month earlier as shipments to Europe and United States improved, even as ongoing COVID restrictions continued to disrupt trade with China.

Exports rose 21.3% from a year earlier to $61.52 billion, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, beating the forecast for 19.3% growth in a Reuters poll and well ahead of a 12.9% rise in April.

South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is considered a bellwether for global trade.

Shipments to the United States jumped 29.2% from a year earlier, above than April's 26.6%, while exports to the European Union gained 23.5%.

Lockdowns in China have snarled logistics and supply chains, hammering trade in the region.

Exports to China grew just 1.2% in May from a year earlier after declining 3.4% in April.

Wednesday's trade data comes as the Bank of Korea delivered back-to-back interest rate hikes last week to bring consumer inflation down from 13-year highs.

The central bank also downgraded the country's growth forecast for this year to 2.7% from an earlier forecast of 3.0%, as it sees slower global demand hurting South Korea exports in the second half.

