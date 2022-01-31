S.Korea exports grow in January but trade deficit hits record high

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 13.1%, and those to the United States and European Union rose 1.6% and 13.3%.
Imports, meanwhile, jumped 35.5% in January to $60.21 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $15.95 billion.
That brought the trade deficit to a record high of $4.89 billion.
South Korean financial markets will be closed until Thursday due to the Lunar New Year holiday.
(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Richard Pullin)
