S.Korea exports grow in January but trade deficit hits record high

South Korea's exports grew in January for a 15th straight month, but the trade deficit in goods widened to a record high due to a sharp surge in energy demand.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 13.1%, and those to the United States and European Union rose 1.6% and 13.3%.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 35.5% in January to $60.21 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $15.95 billion.

That brought the trade deficit to a record high of $4.89 billion.

South Korean financial markets will be closed until Thursday due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

