S.Korea exports grew 20.6% in Feb, beating forecasts

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 16%, and those to the United States and European Union rose 20.9% and 8.6%, respectively.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 25.1% in February to $53.07 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $12.5 billion. That brought the trade balance to a $0.84 billion profit, after recording a record $4.83 billion deficit in January.

South Korean financial markets are closed on Tuesday due to public holiday.

