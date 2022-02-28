S.Korea exports grew 20.6% in Feb, beating forecasts

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published

South Korea's exports grew for a 16th straight month in February and at a faster pace than expected, with the trade balance in goods swinging back to the positive territory.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 16%, and those to the United States and European Union rose 20.9% and 8.6%, respectively.

Imports, meanwhile, jumped 25.1% in February to $53.07 billion, with those of crude oil, gas and coal totalling $12.5 billion. That brought the trade balance to a $0.84 billion profit, after recording a record $4.83 billion deficit in January.

South Korean financial markets are closed on Tuesday due to public holiday.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More