S.Korea exports expand 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, gained 22.9%, and those to the United States and European Union jumped 29.4% and 33.9%.

Meanwhile, imports for the full year jumped 31.5% to a record $615.1 billion, rebounding from a 7.1% contraction in 2020.

Saturday's data also showed exports in the final month of the year expanded 18.3% year-on-year, extending the monthly growth into a 14th straight month, though the rate was slower than 32% growth in November. A Reuters' poll of 13 economists had expected 22% growth.

Total exports stood at $60.74 billion in December, the largest monthly figure of all time.

A 35.1% jump in semiconductors exports towed the December growth, while overall exports to China and the United States also soared 20.8% and 22.9%, respectively.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

