S.Korea expects decision on world govt bond index inclusion as early as March 2023 - vice finmin

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A decision on whether South Korea will be added to FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) could come as early as March, Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said on Wednesday.

The comments were made after the finance ministry met with the index provider last week.

FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said last month it had added South Korea to a watch-list for possible inclusion in the index, following South Korea's decision to cut taxes on foreign investment in local bonds.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

