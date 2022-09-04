S.Korea end-Aug FX reserves at near two-year low

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves fell in August to the lowest in nearly two years, as the dollar's strength led to a decrease in the value of other currencies on a dollar basis, the central bank said on Monday.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said the reserves stood in dollar terms at $436.43 billion by the end of August, down $2.18 billion from $438.61 billion at the end of July, marking the smallest amount since November 2020. The reserves fell in eight out of last 10 months.

The BOK did not cite "measures to ease volatility in the foreign exchange market", an apparent reference to dollar-selling intervention, as a factor contributing to the decline, as it had done during the past several months.

The U.S. dollar index =USD rose 2.7% in August, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened 2.9% against the dollar.

South Korea held the ninth-largest amount of foreign exchange reserves in the world as of the end of July, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

