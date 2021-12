SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea has approved for emergency use Pfizer's PFE.N oral coronavirus treatment called Paxlovid, Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

