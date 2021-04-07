JNJ

S.Korea drug safety ministry approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine - News1

Contributors
Sangmi Cha Reuters
Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Korea's food and drug safety ministry has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination campaign, the News1 agency reported on Wednesday.

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's food and drug safety ministry has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N coronavirus vaccine as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination campaign, the News1 agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made after a panel of South Korean advisers last week recommended that the single-dose shot was safe and effective, the report said.

The J&J vaccine marks the third COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech 22UAy.DE, both of which require two doses.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ AZN PFE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters