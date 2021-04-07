S.Korea drug safety ministry approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine - News1

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's food and drug safety ministry has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N coronavirus vaccine as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination campaign, the News1 agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made after a panel of South Korean advisers last week recommended that the single-dose shot was safe and effective, the report said.

The J&J vaccine marks the third COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca AZN.L and Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech 22UAy.DE, both of which require two doses.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

