S.Korea Dec inflation at 3.7%, 2021 rate at decade high of 2.5%

Contributors
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in December to remained above the central bank's 2% target for a ninth straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

SEOUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in December to remained above the central bank's 2% target for a ninth straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

December consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, slightly slowing from a decade-high of a 3.8% rise in November and beating a 3.6% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year surged to a decade-high of 2.5%, up from 0.5% in 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters