S.Korea Dec inflation at 3.7%, 2021 rate at decade high of 2.5%

SEOUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in December to remained above the central bank's 2% target for a ninth straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

December consumer prices jumped 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, slightly slowing from a decade-high of a 3.8% rise in November and beating a 3.6% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

The average consumer inflation rate for the whole year surged to a decade-high of 2.5%, up from 0.5% in 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)

