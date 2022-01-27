S.Korea Dec factory output jumps, beats expectations

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output in December far outperformed expectations on solid export orders, government data showed on Friday.

Industrial production in December increased by a seasonally adjusted 4.3% from November, beating a median 1.0% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

On an annual basis, output jumped 6.2%, also outperforming a 2.0% growth forecast in the poll.

