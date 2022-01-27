S.Korea Dec factory output jumps, beats expectations

South Korea's factory output in December far outperformed expectations on solid export orders, government data showed on Friday.

Industrial production in December increased by a seasonally adjusted 4.3% from November, beating a median 1.0% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

On an annual basis, output jumped 6.2%, also outperforming a 2.0% growth forecast in the poll.

