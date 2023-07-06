News & Insights

S.Korea current account turns positive, likely to stay in black

July 06, 2023 — 08:42 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account turned positive in May, logging the second monthly surplus for this year, central bank data showed on Friday.

The current account balance KRCURA=ECI posted a surplus of $1.93 billion in May, swinging from a deficit of $0.79 billion in April. It was the second monthly surplus in 2023 after its $0.16 billion surplus in March.

The country logged a cumulative deficit of $3.44 billion year-to-date, compared with a $18.81 billion surplus during the same period a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The current account is likely to post a bigger surplus in June than in May and continue to remain in the black going forward, financial authorities said.

The BOK expects the current account balance to post a surplus of $24 billion in 2023, smaller than $29.83 billion in 2022 and the smallest in 12 years.

