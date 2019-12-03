US Markets

S.Korea court upholds $873-mln antitrust penalty for Qualcomm

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

A South Korean court on Wednesday upheld a record fine of $873 million for U.S. chip giant Qualcomm, imposed by the Asian nation's antitrust watchdog in 2016 over unfair business practices.

SEOUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Wednesday upheld a record fine of $873 million for U.S. chip giant Qualcomm QCOM.O, imposed by the Asian nation's antitrust watchdog in 2016 over unfair business practices.

Seoul High Court's presiding judge Noh Tae-ak said in a ruling that Qualcomm abused its dominant market position, as a reason for upholding the regulator's penalty.

It was not immediately clear whether either side would appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) levied the fine, a record for South Korea, on Qualcomm in 2016, for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales. The company challenged the decision in court.

Qualcomm is a top chip supplier to South Korean smartphone makers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and LG Electronics 066570.KS.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5650; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular