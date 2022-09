SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the founder of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is linked to a failed crypto-currency, a spokesperson for prosecutors said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

