S.Korea consumer sentiment sinks most in 5 years on coronavirus spread

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A measure of South Korean consumer sentiment by the central bank suffered the sharpest monthly drop in nearly five years in February as a soaring number of coronavirus infections jangled the public's nerves and threatened a severe blow to the economy.

The composite consumer sentiment index dropped 7.3 points from the previous month to 96.9, marking the steepest decline since June 2015 when the nation was reeling from the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the Bank of Korea data showed on Tuesday.

It is the first time the reading fell below 100 since October 2019, meaning pessimists slightly outnumber optimists.

A breakdown of the survey by the BOK showed households were especially pessimistic about the outlook for the economy, job opportunities and home prices.

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, which originated in China, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, health authorities said on Monday, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.

The epidemic has already disrupted China's economy and global supply chains as well as the travel and tourism industry, raising worries of a sharp downturn in world growth if the spread is not contained soon.

The survey is based on responses from a total of 2,341 households compiled between Feb 10 and Feb 17, the BOK said.

