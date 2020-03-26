S.Korea consumer mood darkens on virus fears, index at 11-year low

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korean consumers turned the most pessimistic in more than a decade in March, a central bank survey found on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic deepened worries about economic slowdown in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The composite consumer sentiment index plunged to 78.4 in March, far below 96.9 the previous month, the Bank of Korea data showed, and the lowest since 72.8 in March 2009.

A reading below 100 means consumer sentiment is weaker than a long-term average, which currently covers 2003-2019, the central bank added.

Sentiment worsened in all six sub-categories, but the index on current economic conditions fell at the sharpest pace to 38 from 66 in February, the lowest in 11 years. The future economic outlook index also plunged to 62, which was the lowest since December 2008 when it was 55.

Consumers' median inflation expectations for the next 12 months, compiled from the same survey, was unchanged at 1.7% in March.

The Bank of Korea on Thursday joined its peers in advanced nations to launch its own version of quantitative easing, even after it slashed interest rates KROCRT=ECI by 50 basis points to 0.75% on March 16 in its largest policy easing since the global financial crisis.

The country reported 104 new virus infections on Thursday, raising the national tally to 9,241. The death toll reached 131.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

