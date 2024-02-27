News & Insights

S.Korea considering penalties on firms failing to boost shareholder return

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

February 27, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's market watchdog chief said on Wednesday that authorities were discussing possible penalties for companies that failed to boost shareholder returns in the long run.

Authorities are discussing various measures to deal with firms failing to meet certain criteria regarding shareholder returns, said Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service. The steps under consideration were not included in the corporate reform package announced on Monday, he said.

Possible penalties include removing non-compliant firms from the stock market, Lee said, adding that it would be problematic for firms to remain listed while making no progress over a prolonged period.

The measures will be announced once authorities have finalised details, Lee said.

