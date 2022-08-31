S.Korea central bank says high inflation could last longer than expected

South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday there is a possibility of high inflation lasting longer than expected due to chances of a rebound in global commodity prices and continued inflation pressure on the demand side.

The Bank of Korea said the South Korean won's recent weakness was driven by the Chinese yuan's depreciation and continuing trade deficits, in an analysis of major economic and financial issues.

