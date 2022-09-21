S.Korea central bank, pension fund eye currency swap -reports

Adds details

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank and national pension fund are considering forming a currency swap, local media reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Both the Bank of Korea and the National Pension Service declined to comment on the reports, which said such an arrangement would allow the pension fund to meet some of its dollar demand without buying in the market.

Citing a Bank of Korea source, online news provider Yonhap Infomax reported that the arrangement was among the issues to be discussed at a scheduled meeting of the pension service's governing panel on Friday.

South Korea's finance ministry has said it was studying various ways to stem the pressure on the won KRW=KFTC, whose 15% fall in value against the dollar this year has made it one of the worst performers among its peers.

(Reporting by Yena Park and Jihoon Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

