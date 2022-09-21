S.Korea central bank, pension fund eye currency swap -reports

South Korea's central bank and national pension fund are considering forming a currency swap, local media reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Both the Bank of Korea and the National Pension Service declined to comment on the reports, which said such an arrangement would allow the pension fund to meet some of its dollar demand without buying in the market.

