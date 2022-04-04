S.Korea c.banks says to make outright purchase of $1.6 bln worth T-bonds

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Monday said it will make an outright purchase of treasury bonds worth 2 trillion won ($1.64 billion) on Tuesday to try and stabilise the bond market.

After the Bank of Korea's announcement, the three-year treasury bond futures KTBc1 reversed earlier losses and traded up 0.40 point from the session's low.

($1 = 1,217.5400 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

