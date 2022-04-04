S.Korea c.banks says to make outright purchase of $1.6 bln worth T-bonds

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's central bank on Monday said it will make an outright purchase of treasury bonds worth 2 trillion won ($1.64 billion) on Tuesday to try and stabilise the bond market.

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Monday said it will make an outright purchase of treasury bonds worth 2 trillion won ($1.64 billion) on Tuesday to try and stabilise the bond market.

After the Bank of Korea's announcement, the three-year treasury bond futures KTBc1 reversed earlier losses and traded up 0.40 point from the session's low.

($1 = 1,217.5400 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters