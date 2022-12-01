S.Korea c.bank: inflation to stay around 5% until early 2023

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea' central bank said on Friday the country's inflation is expected to stay around the 5% level until early next year.

The Bank of Korea, in a statement released after a meeting of senior officials to review inflation conditions, said the inflation figure for November came in as expected, while noting that uncertainty is still high for the future path in both directions.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.