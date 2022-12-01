S.Korea c.bank: inflation to stay around 5% until early 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 01, 2022 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea' central bank said on Friday the country's inflation is expected to stay around the 5% level until early next year.

The Bank of Korea, in a statement released after a meeting of senior officials to review inflation conditions, said the inflation figure for November came in as expected, while noting that uncertainty is still high for the future path in both directions.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.