S.Korea c.bank warns won's decline too fast, will act to keep mkt stable

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday the won's KRW= recent decline was too fast compared with economic fundamentals and warned it would work to keep the market stable.

The won cut its losses against the dollar after the Bank of Korea raised the warning in a statement issued after it held an urgent meeting to monitor markets by senior officials.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

