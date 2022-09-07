S.Korea c.bank warns won's decline too fast, will act to keep mkt stable

Contributor
Choonsik Yoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday the won's recent decline was too fast compared with economic fundamentals and warned it would work to keep the market stable.

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday the won's KRW= recent decline was too fast compared with economic fundamentals and warned it would work to keep the market stable.

The won cut its losses against the dollar after the Bank of Korea raised the warning in a statement issued after it held an urgent meeting to monitor markets by senior officials.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters