S.Korea c.bank warns of small businesses' increasing debt risks - report

By income class, the BOK estimated the DSR to jump from 34.5% in 2022 to 48.1% in 2023 for the bottom 30% of earners, from 38.6% to 47.8% for the middle, and from 39.5% to 44.4% for the top 30%.

The government's special lending programme that extends debt maturities and defers repayments for small businesses and the self-employed hit by the pandemic expires this September.

South Korea has scrapped since late April all COVID-19-related restrictions, except a mandate to wear masks indoors.

The government last month prepared a total 62 trillion won ($47.94 billion) supplementary budget to reimburse small businesses' losses due to the curbs.

Financial support programmes should be shifted from "liquidity support" to "solvency support", such as measures to help restructure debts or close businesses, the BOK added in the report.

The central bank on Tuesday said it expects inflation to be higher than the earlier projection and that it would closely assess debt repayment burdens to determine whether a half-percentage point interest rate hike in July was appropriate.

The BOK last month raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.75%, the highest since mid-2019, joining a global wave of central bank policy tightening to deal with price spikes not seen in decades.

($1 = 1,293.2000 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

