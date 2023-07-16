News & Insights

S.Korea c.bank warns of financial stability risk as debts rise

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 16, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Monday there was a need to manage financial stability in addition to price risks as the country's high household debts have started to climb.

"In terms of monetary policy, it should consider financial stability more actively to prevent excessive leveraging or risky asset investments when monetary policy is loose," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a report.

"There is a need to discuss introducing a 'prudential monetary policy' with higher consideration on financial stability, in addition to price stability," the central bank said.

South Korea's household debt surged to a record high in June, when it increased for a third month and by the biggest amount in 21 months, as demand grew for mortgage loans, data showed last week.

Total household debt stood at 105.0% of the country's gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2022, the third highest after Switzerland and Australia, among 43 major countries complied by the Bank for International Settlements.

The central bank said in the report there was limited financial stability risk from household debt, given the low loan-to-value ratio and the high percentage of high-income earners, but it flagged negative long-term implications on growth and inequality.

Policymakers need to be more cautious with their communications so that households do not underestimate the risks of interest rate changes, the BOK added.

The BOK has kept monetary policy unchanged since its last interest rate hike in January and its tightening campaign, which began in August 2021, is widely expected to be over. However, at its meeting last Thursday, its governor said most board members kept the door open for further rate hikes.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.