S.Korea c.bank warns it will take action in FX market if needed

Cynthia Kim
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Bank of Korea official on Thursday said the central bank will stabilize currency markets in the event of any excessive herd-like behaviours, in yet another verbal warning as the won hovers at the weakest level against the dollar since 2009.

