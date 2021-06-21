S.Korea c.bank to start issuing 3-yr monetary stabilization bonds

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Tuesday said it will start issuing 3-year monetary stabilization bonds to better control excess liquidity in the market.

The Bank of Korea said it will adjust the issuance volume of 2-year tenure, accordingly.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

