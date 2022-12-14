S.Korea c.bank to closely monitor FX rates, capital flows

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it will closely monitor local financial and foreign exchange markets and take stabilisation measures in case of increased volatility.

The Bank of Korea said it would closely watch FX rates and capital flows as the gap in policy interest rates between South Korea and the United States widened after the Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

