S.Korea c.bank sold net $0.103 bln in FX intervention in Q1

Joori Roh Reuters
Cynthia Kim Reuters
SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it sold net $0.103 billion during the first quarter for the purpose of smoothing foreign exchange market volatility.

The won fell 4.02% against the dollar in the first quarter as U.S. treasury yields surged and dollar strengthened on inflation fears, denting appetite for riskier assets.

It traded in a range from 1,080.3 to 1,145.2 per dollar, Refinitiv data showed. In the final quarter of 2020, the bank purchased net $11.543 billion.

