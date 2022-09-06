S.Korea c.bank sees likely current account deficit in August

Adds comments, details

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea could see a current account deficit in August, when the country posted a big trade deficit on a surge in import prices of energy and raw materials, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

"The trade balance posted a record deficit in August on a customs-cleared basis, and this will affect the goods account within the current account," Kim Young-hwan, head of the Bank of Korea's financial statistics department, said at a media briefing.

He did not give an estimated amount.

In August, South Korea posted a record $9.47 billion trade deficit as import growth jumped while exports slowed. The current account covers a broader range of cross-border transactions but is heavily influenced by the trade account.

