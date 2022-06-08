S.Korea c.bank official sees 25 bp rate moves as appropriate

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - A senior South Korean central bank official said on Thursday changing the policy interest rate by 25 basis points at a time appeared to be appropriate for now, playing down chances of a big-step rate hike to contain inflation.

"The door remains open for a big-step (raise), but I think it's still appropriate to do it (the rate change) by 25 basis points for now," Park Jong-seok, a deputy governor of the Bank of Korea, told reporters.

Commenting on the central bank's warning in a report about the weaker won's impact on inflation, Park said the central bank was watching the market closely but added it was not operating monetary policy only to affect the foreign exchange rate.

(Reporting by Seounggyu Lim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.