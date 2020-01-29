S.Korea c.bank official: premature to decide on rate cuts to counter virus impact

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday that it is premature to say whether the potential impact from the new coronavirus should be countered with further easing.

"The bank will closely monitor markets amid the coronavirus outbreak and will watch its impact on the economy with caution," the Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor Yoon Myun-shik told reporters, adding that it is too early to comment on impacts from the outbreak on the economy and financial markets.

The bank holds its next policy meeting on Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

