S.Korea c.bank minutes: growth risks need to be factored into future rate decisions

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea's board members said increasing uncertainties around the economy need to be factored in when the bank considers future interest rate hikes, minutes of its Aug. 25 meeting showed on Tuesday.

The BOK raised its benchmark policy rate KROCRT=ECI by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50% on Aug. 25, resuming normal-sized 25 basis point increments after delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point hike in July to curb inflation, which is at decades high.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

