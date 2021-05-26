S.Korea c.bank holds rates, as widely expected

Cynthia Kim Reuters
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery.

The Bank of Korea, as expected by all 26 analysts in a Reuters poll, kept the base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at a historic low of 0.5%.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

