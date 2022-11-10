S.Korea c.bank governor says dollar/won moves in line with expectations

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor on Friday said recent dollar/won movement was in line with his expectations, as currency market movements seem to have stabilised compared with a month earlier.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong, however, said FX volatilities were likely to continue, which the Bank of Korea would monitor, he told reporters in Seoul.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

