S.Korea c.bank governor says dollar/won moves in line with expectations

November 10, 2022 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank governor on Friday said recent dollar/won movement was in line with his expectations, as currency market movements seem to have stabilised compared with a month earlier.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong, however, said FX volatilities were likely to continue, which the Bank of Korea would monitor, he told reporters in Seoul.

