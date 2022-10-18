S.Korea c.bank flags weaker exports, volatility in current account - report

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank expects exports to weaken at a faster pace going forward and the current account to remain highly volatile for some time, it said in a report published on Wednesday.

"Exports are expected to weaken at a fast pace going forward, as major economies' growth shrinks altogether for the first time since the global financial crisis, excluding the pandemic, and as the global IT cycle slows more steeply than expected with fading pandemic effects," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said.

South Korea's exports last month grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years as softening global demand piled pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

The slowdown will be led by IT products, especially those to China, which account for nearly 40% of total IT exports, the BOK added.

Meanwhile, the BOK expected the current account to remain highly volatile for some time, amid high global uncertainty, with a shift in consumer spending from goods to services adding pressure.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

