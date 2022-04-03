S.Korea c.bank deputy governor sees challenging April 14 rate review

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

South Korea's central bank senior deputy governor Lee Seung-heon said on Monday that the policy review meeting later this month will be a difficult one, citing the twin challenges of dealing with higher inflationary risks and downward pressure on growth.

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank senior deputy governor Lee Seung-heon said on Monday that the policy review meeting later this month will be a difficult one, citing the twin challenges of dealing with higher inflationary risks and downward pressure on growth.

Lee said a thorough analysis on rising commodity prices and their impact on the local economy is crucial, along with a review of global economic conditions and uncertainties in financial markets.

The Bank of Korea board members meet on April 14. The bank's current base rate KROCRT=ECI stands at 1.25%, after policymakers stood pat at the last meeting in February following back-to-back hikes.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters