S.Korea c.bank deputy governor sees challenging April 14 rate review

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank senior deputy governor Lee Seung-heon said on Monday that the policy review meeting later this month will be a difficult one, citing the twin challenges of dealing with higher inflationary risks and downward pressure on growth.

Lee said a thorough analysis on rising commodity prices and their impact on the local economy is crucial, along with a review of global economic conditions and uncertainties in financial markets.

The Bank of Korea board members meet on April 14. The bank's current base rate KROCRT=ECI stands at 1.25%, after policymakers stood pat at the last meeting in February following back-to-back hikes.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

