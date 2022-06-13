S.Korea c.bank cuts MSB issuance for June to ease bond market volatility

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Monday it had decided to cut this month's monetary stabilisation bond issuance by a total of 1.5 trillion won ($1.17 billion) to help ease volatility in the local bond market.

The Bank of Korea added in a statement that it plans to adjust the amount of bond issuance for the next month as well if market volatility further increases.

($1 = 1,286.0300 won)

