S.Korea c.bank cuts MSB issuance for June to ease bond market volatility

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's central bank said on Monday it had decided to cut this month's monetary stabilisation bond issuance by a total of 1.5 trillion won ($1.17 billion) to help ease volatility in the local bond market.

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Monday it had decided to cut this month's monetary stabilisation bond issuance by a total of 1.5 trillion won ($1.17 billion) to help ease volatility in the local bond market.

The Bank of Korea added in a statement that it plans to adjust the amount of bond issuance for the next month as well if market volatility further increases.

($1 = 1,286.0300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More