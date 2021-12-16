S.Korea c.bank chief warns against increasing threat of inflation

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank chief said on Thursday he sees the increasing threat of inflation taking hold in Asia's fourth largest economy, as global supply chain stress will add to rising costs and bottlenecks.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the Bank of Korea was closely monitoring consumer inflation as supply chain bottlenecks and rising wages add to price pressures.

Lee has previously said another rate hike in the first quarter of next year is possible as the bank will continue to withdraw the massive monetary stimulus introduced when the pandemic hit activity in 2020.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

