S.Korea c.bank chief: no change in stance after Powell speech

The head of South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday his bank's monetary policy stance would not change after a speech last week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time".

Still, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said his bank would keep closely watching the Fed's policy decisions as the volatility in global markets has increased, the central bank said in a text message to reporters.

