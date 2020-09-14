S.Korea budget carrier T'way to start flights to Wuhan, China

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's budget carrier T'way Air Co Ltd 091810.KS said it will launch flights to Wuhan, China, on Wednesday, making it the first international carrier to fly to the city after flights were suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The once-a-week round-trip flights between South Korea's Incheon airport and Wuhan have already received approval from Chinese and South Korean authorities, a transport ministry official in South Korea said.

T'way in January suspended its plan to start flights to Wuhan due to the pandemic. Before the suspension of international flights, Korean Air Lines 003490.KS and China Southern Airlines 600029.SS flew to the city, the capital of central China's Hubei province.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, with additional reaporting by Brenda Goh in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)

