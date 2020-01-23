S.Korea bourse's planned cap on index weighting seen forcing sales of Samsung

Funds tracking South Korea's KOSPI 200 index will be forced to sell up to $685 million worth of shares of Samsung Electronics when the bourse lowers the maximum weighting of any single stock to 30% later this year, fund managers and analysts estimated.
