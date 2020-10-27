AZN

S.Korea begins preliminary review of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Joyce Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

South Korea's food and drug ministry said on Tuesday it had begun a preliminary review of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC for potential fast-track approval.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement that it had formed a screening team to review the vaccine candidate, with an application for formal approval expected in 90 days under its rapid approval programme for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

The team is reviewing the vaccine's non-clinical test data, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it had given a green light to some 26 clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as of Monday, by entities such as pharmaceutical companies Celltrion Inc 068270.KS and Genexine Inc 095700.KQ, with seven completed and 19 ongoing.

