S.Korea August jobless rate logs fastest monthly drop since 1999

Contributors
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's unemployment rate dropped in August by the sharpest monthly decline since 1999 as more people stopped looking for work amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate dropped in August by the sharpest monthly decline since 1999 as more people stopped looking for work amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in August, down one full percentage point from 4.2% in July, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More