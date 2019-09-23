S.Korea Aug producer prices drop at sharper pace

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices index (PPI) contracted in August on an annual basis, central bank data showed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of another rate cut to boost domestic demand.

The PPI dropped 0.6% in August from last year, the Bank of Korea (BOK) data showed, the fastest annual decline since a 1.1% drop in September 2016 and worse than a 0.3% decline in July, when it marked the first fall in nearly three years.

South Korea's central bank had delivered a surprise interest rate cut in July, and shaved this year's growth forecast to the lowest in a decade, as a brewing dispute with Japan piled more pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

The BOK kept its policy interest rate KROCRT=ECI unchanged at 1.50% in August, but markets widely expect another cut at the next central bank meeting in October.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

