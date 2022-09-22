S.Korea Aug PPI posts first monthly fall in two years - c.bank

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer price pressures eased in August, posting the first monthly fall in nearly two years, central bank data showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 8.4% in August from the same month a year ago, cooling from a 9.2% rise in July and the slowest pace since September 2021, according to the Bank of Korea data.

The index fell 0.3% on a monthly basis, marking its first fall since October 2020. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA ECONOMY/INFLATION (URGENT)

