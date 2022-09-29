S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump

South Korea's factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday.

The country's industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.

It rose 1.0% compared with the same month a year earlier, also missing a 1.3% rise seen in the survey and marking the slowest pace since September 2021.

Output for the services sector rose 1.5% on month, while retail sales jumped 4.3%, marking the fastest gain since May 2020.

